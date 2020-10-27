High Wind Warning issued October 27 at 7:41AM CDT until October 27 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-

freezing temperatures as low as 16.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM MDT this evening.

For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and

freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation

and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.