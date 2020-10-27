Winter Storm Warning issued October 27 at 11:22PM MDT until October 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Early Season Winter Storm To Slowly Move East Tonight …
.An upper low located over south-central New Mexico will continue
to move to the east into Wednesday morning. Bands of light to
moderate snow on the backside of the storm system will continue
to affect parts of the area, mainly in Otero County and further
northeast. This area of snowfall will diminish towards sunrise. A
few inches of additional snow will be possible in the Advisory and
Warning areas. Skies will begin to clear Wednesday morning,
bringing an end to snow chances.
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow expected. Additional light
accumulations of snow in lower elevation areas, with 1 to 2
inches possible over the Sacramento Mountains.
* WHERE…Eastern Sierra County and the Sacramento Mountains in
Otero County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick and icy roadways will make travel
difficult on Tuesday. Ongoing snow showers may reduce
visibilities under a mile along Interstate 25 and U.S Highway
70. Freezing conditions will impact plants and animals if left
outdoors.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Protect animals and
plants from freezing temperatures.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by accessing nmroads.com.