Winter Storm Warning issued October 27 at 2:30PM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…A MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA OVERNIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around

two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.