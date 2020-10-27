Winter Storm Warning issued October 27 at 2:30PM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…A MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA OVERNIGHT…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around
two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.