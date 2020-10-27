Winter Storm Warning issued October 27 at 3:21AM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…A MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY

WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of up to 7 inches across southeast New Mexico and

the Guadalupe Mountains with lesser amounts across the Permian

Basin of west Texas. Ice accumulations up to a quarter of an

inch.

* WHERE…Southeast New Mexico Plains, Guadalupe and Delaware

Mountains and the northern and central Permian Basin of west

Texas.

* WHEN…Today and tonight through 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are possible due to

the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect very icy and snow packed roads,

sidewalks, and other exposed surfaces. Dangerous travel

conditions are also expected across the area. Some roads could

become impassable.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.