Winter Storm Warning issued October 27 at 3:21AM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…A MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to 7 inches across southeast New Mexico and
the Guadalupe Mountains with lesser amounts across the Permian
Basin of west Texas. Ice accumulations up to a quarter of an
inch.
* WHERE…Southeast New Mexico Plains, Guadalupe and Delaware
Mountains and the northern and central Permian Basin of west
Texas.
* WHEN…Today and tonight through 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are possible due to
the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect very icy and snow packed roads,
sidewalks, and other exposed surfaces. Dangerous travel
conditions are also expected across the area. Some roads could
become impassable.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.