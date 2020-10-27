Winter Storm Warning issued October 27 at 3:46PM MDT until October 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Early Winter Storm To Slowly Move East Tonight …
.An upper low located over southwestern New Mexico will continue
to move to the east this evening. Bands of light to moderate snow
will continue to affect parts of the area, mainly from Deming to
Las Cruces to Orogrande and points north. This area of snowfall
will diminish towards sunset. An additional area of wrap-around
snow will develop this evening, grazing by these same areas. A few
inches of additional snow will be possible in the Advisory and
Warning areas. The further north you go, the higher the snowfall
amounts will be, with little additional accumulation close to the
international border.
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow expected. An additional 1 to 3
inches of snow in lower elevation areas, with 2 to 3 inches
possible over the Gila Region and Black Range, with 3 to 5
inches possible in the Sacramento Mountains.
* WHERE…Higher elevations of northern Grant County, most of
Sierra County including the Rio Grande Valley, and the
Sacramento Mountains in Otero County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick and icy roadways will make travel
difficult on Tuesday. Ongoing snow showers may reduce
visibilities under a mile along Interstate 25 and U.S Highway
70.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Protect animals and
plants from freezing temperatures.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by accessing nmroads.com.