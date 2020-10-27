Winter Storm Warning issued October 27 at 3:46PM MDT until October 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Early Winter Storm To Slowly Move East Tonight …

.An upper low located over southwestern New Mexico will continue

to move to the east this evening. Bands of light to moderate snow

will continue to affect parts of the area, mainly from Deming to

Las Cruces to Orogrande and points north. This area of snowfall

will diminish towards sunset. An additional area of wrap-around

snow will develop this evening, grazing by these same areas. A few

inches of additional snow will be possible in the Advisory and

Warning areas. The further north you go, the higher the snowfall

amounts will be, with little additional accumulation close to the

international border.

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow expected. An additional 1 to 3

inches of snow in lower elevation areas, with 2 to 3 inches

possible over the Gila Region and Black Range, with 3 to 5

inches possible in the Sacramento Mountains.

* WHERE…Higher elevations of northern Grant County, most of

Sierra County including the Rio Grande Valley, and the

Sacramento Mountains in Otero County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick and icy roadways will make travel

difficult on Tuesday. Ongoing snow showers may reduce

visibilities under a mile along Interstate 25 and U.S Highway

70.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Protect animals and

plants from freezing temperatures.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by accessing nmroads.com.