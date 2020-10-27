Winter Weather Advisory issued October 27 at 11:22PM MDT until October 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Early Season Winter Storm To Slowly Move East Tonight …

.An upper low located over south-central New Mexico will continue

to move to the east into Wednesday morning. Bands of light to

moderate snow on the backside of the storm system will continue

to affect parts of the area, mainly in Otero County and further

northeast. This area of snowfall will diminish towards sunrise. A

few inches of additional snow will be possible in the Advisory and

Warning areas. Skies will begin to clear Wednesday morning,

bringing an end to snow chances.

* WHAT…Light snow expected. Additional snowfall may occur, with

little to no accumulation. Cold temperatures may cause

refreezing of melted snow overnight.

* WHERE…Lowlands of south-central New Mexico and far west

Texas.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick and icy roadways will make travel

difficult on Tuesday. Ongoing snow showers may reduce

visibilities under a mile along U.S Highways 54 and 70.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Protect animals and

plants from freezing temperatures.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.