Winter Weather Advisory issued October 27 at 2:30PM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…A MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA OVERNIGHT…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of

up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of

an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and western Texas.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.