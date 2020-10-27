Skip to Content
today at 9:18 am
Published 2:21 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued October 27 at 3:21AM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…A MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths
of an inch.

* WHERE…Southern Permian Basin, Trans Pecos and Davis Mountains.

* WHEN…Today and tonight through 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some roads could become slick, especially
secondary roads and on overpasses.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-
9292.

National Weather Service

