Winter Weather Advisory issued October 27 at 3:21AM CDT until October 28 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…A MAJOR WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY

WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths

of an inch.

* WHERE…Southern Permian Basin, Trans Pecos and Davis Mountains.

* WHEN…Today and tonight through 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some roads could become slick, especially

secondary roads and on overpasses.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.