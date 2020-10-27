Winter Weather Advisory issued October 27 at 3:46PM MDT until October 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Early Winter Storm To Slowly Move East Tonight …
.An upper low located over southwestern New Mexico will continue
to move to the east this evening. Bands of light to moderate snow
will continue to affect parts of the area, mainly from Deming to
Las Cruces to Orogrande and points north. This area of snowfall
will diminish towards sunset. An additional area of wrap-around
snow will develop this evening, grazing by these same areas. A few
inches of additional snow will be possible in the Advisory and
Warning areas. The further north you go, the higher the snowfall
amounts will be, with little additional accumulation close to the
international border.
* WHAT…Periods of light snow are expected this evening, tapering
off by sunset, with a brief return later this evening.
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches by morning near and north
of a Deming to Las Cruces line, tapering to just a dusting near
the International Border. Cold temperatures may cause refreezing
of melted snow overnight.
* WHERE…Lowlands of south-central New Mexico and Far West Texas.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick and icy roadways will make travel
difficult on Tuesday. Ongoing snow showers may reduce
visibilities under a mile along U.S Highways 54 and 62.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Protect animals and
plants from freezing temperatures.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.