Winter Weather Advisory issued October 27 at 7:36AM MDT until October 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Early Season Winter Storm to Bring Snow Accumulations and a
Mix of Wintry Precipitation …
.A deep upper low pressure system continues to progress across
portions of Arizona, meanwhile cold air has poored into portions
of the Borderland. Snow and a wintry mix have developed and will
continue through the daytime hours on Tuesday impacting portions
of Grant, Sierra, Dona Ana, Luna, and Otero Counties in New
Mexico as well as Hudspeth and El Paso County in far west Texas.
Lowland accumulations of 1 – 3″ are likely south of Sierra
county, with less the closer to the International Border you are.
Additionally, 4 to 8+” are expected over mountains, the higher
amounts over the Sacramento Mountains, with a general 4 to 6″ in
the adjacent lowland locations of Sierra county. Snow chances will
gradually taper off by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
* WHAT…Snow is expected throughout the day. Total snowfall of 1
to 3 inches and light glade of ice across the lowlands. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and far west
Texas.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick and icy roadways will make travel
difficult on Tuesday. Ongoing snow showers may reduce
visibilities under a mile along U.S Highways 54 and 62.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Protect animals and
plants from freezing temperatures.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.