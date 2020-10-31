High Wind Warning issued October 31 at 1:26PM CDT until November 1 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…From midnight MDT tonight to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments