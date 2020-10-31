Wind Advisory issued October 31 at 11:48PM MDT until November 1 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…West Slope Areas within the advisory area.

* WHEN…From midnight MDT tonight to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will likely occur

during the pre-dawn hours. Areas near the Lordsburg Playa could

see blowing dust.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.