Wind Advisory issued October 31 at 11:48PM MDT until November 1 at 11:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…West Slope Areas within the advisory area.
* WHEN…From midnight MDT tonight to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will likely occur
during the pre-dawn hours. Areas near the Lordsburg Playa could
see blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.