Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 6:22AM MST until November 8 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Increasing southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Higher terrain of the Gila region, and the Black Range.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds just off the surface will be
channeled over the higher peaks with strong gusts expected
overnight. Winds could cause trees to fall, and power outages.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
