Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 6:22AM MST until November 8 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Increasing southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Higher terrain of the Gila region, and the Black Range.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds just off the surface will be

channeled over the higher peaks with strong gusts expected

overnight. Winds could cause trees to fall, and power outages.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.