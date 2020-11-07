Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 6:22AM MST until November 9 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Increasing southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…The upper slopes, ridges, and passes across the

Sacramento mountains, as well as the eastern slopes.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight MST Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds just off the surface will be

channeled over the higher peaks with strong gusts expected

overnight. Winds could cause trees to fall, and power outages.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.