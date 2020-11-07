Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 6:22AM MST until November 9 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Increasing southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…The upper slopes, ridges, and passes across the
Sacramento mountains, as well as the eastern slopes.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight MST Sunday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds just off the surface will be
channeled over the higher peaks with strong gusts expected
overnight. Winds could cause trees to fall, and power outages.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
