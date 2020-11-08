High Wind Warning issued November 8 at 5:02AM MST until November 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The upper slopes, ridges, and passes across the

Sacramento mountains, as well as the eastern slopes..

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds just off the surface will be

channeled over the higher peaks with strong gusts. Winds could

cause trees to fall, and power outages..

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.