Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 3:02PM MST until November 8 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southern New Mexico lowlands.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur during the
early afternoon. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects, and could also knock down tree limbs. Additionally,
these strong winds will create areas of blowing dust with
reductions in visibility possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.