Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 5:02AM MST until November 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Higher terrain of the Gila region, and the Black Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds just off the surface will be
channeled over the higher peaks with strong gusts. Winds could
cause trees to fall, and power outages..
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
