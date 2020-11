Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. High winds may result in difficult driving

conditions.