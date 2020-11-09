High Wind Warning issued November 9 at 4:40AM MST until November 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The upper slopes, ridges, and passes across the
Sacramento mountains, as well as the eastern slopes.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds just off the surface will be
channeled over the higher peaks with strong gusts. Winds could
cause trees to fall, and power outages.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.