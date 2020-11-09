Wind Advisory issued November 9 at 4:40AM MST until November 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Exposed ridgelines could see a few wind gusts to 65

mph.

* WHERE…Higher terrain of the Gila region, and the Black Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds just off the surface will be

channeled over the higher peaks with strong gusts. Winds could

cause trees to fall, and power outages.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.