High Wind Warning issued November 14 at 12:53PM CST until November 14 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Difficult for motorists driving high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside and around trees and branches.
If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the
windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.