Red Flag Warning issued November 14 at 2:19PM CST until November 14 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY

EVENING FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS,

EASTERN CULBERSON COUNTY, REEVES COUNTY, AND THE WESTERN AND

NORTHWESTERN PERMIAN BASIN FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15 PERCENT OR

LESS, 20 FOOT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH FIRE DANGER…

.Above normal temperatures will combine with gusty westerly to

southwesterly downslope winds and cured fuels to result in

critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through early

evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Eastern

Culberson County.

* TIMING…Through early evening.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the plains.

West 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* RFTI…3 to 6 or near critical to critical.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.