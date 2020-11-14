Wind Advisory issued November 14 at 7:13AM CST until November 14 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ this morning to 6 PM CST /5 PM
MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.