Wind Advisory issued November 14 at 9:07AM MST until November 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…The upper slopes, ridges, and passes across the

Sacramento mountains, as well as the eastern slopes; Portions of

Hudspeth County, the Otero Mesa, far east El Paso County, and

the Hueco Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured

objects, and could also knock down tree limbs. Additionally,

these strong winds could create areas of blowing dust.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.