Dense Fog Advisory issued November 23 at 12:54AM MST until November 23 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of the Sacramento Mountains, especially the
east slopes.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of dense fog are expected to develop
and expand within the Sacramento Mountains as the morning
continues. Visibility may change quickly with sudden reductions
possible.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
