Dense Fog Advisory issued November 23 at 12:54AM MST until November 23 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of the Sacramento Mountains, especially the

east slopes.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of dense fog are expected to develop

and expand within the Sacramento Mountains as the morning

continues. Visibility may change quickly with sudden reductions

possible.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.