High Wind Warning issued November 23 at 3:06PM CST until November 24 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Davis Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ to 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Motorists driving high

profile vehicles through Guadalupe Pass should exercise extreme

caution. Blowing dust may reduce visibility below a mile,

especially downwind of plowed fields and construction sites.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.