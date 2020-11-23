Wind Advisory issued November 23 at 2:14PM MST until November 24 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE….In far West Texas: Hudspeth and El Paso counties,
especially along and east of the Hueco Mountains. In New Mexico:
The Sacramento Mountains, portions of Otero county including the
Otero Mesa, Dona Ana county, and portions of Luna county.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects, and could also knock down tree limbs. Additionally,
these strong winds could create areas of blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
