Wind Advisory issued November 23 at 3:06PM CST until November 24 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Culberson County.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust may reduce visibility below a mile, especially
downwind of plowed fields and construction sites.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
