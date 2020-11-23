Wind Advisory issued November 23 at 3:11PM CST until November 24 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Culberson County.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Blowing dust may reduce visibility below a mile, especially

downwind of plowed fields and construction sites.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.