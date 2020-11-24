High Wind Warning issued November 24 at 1:40PM CST until November 24 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 45 to 65 mph with gusts up to 75 to 85 mph
expected in the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. West winds
30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected in the Davis
Mountains.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ to 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Aviation interests may experience localized but
extreme turbulence, or strong downward airflows, if flying in
the vicinity of the Guadalupe Mountains. Pilots should be alert
for standing wave clouds or other evidence of mountain wave
activity.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.