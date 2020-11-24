High Wind Warning issued November 24 at 1:40PM CST until November 24 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 45 to 65 mph with gusts up to 75 to 85 mph

expected in the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. West winds

30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected in the Davis

Mountains.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Davis Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ to 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Aviation interests may experience localized but

extreme turbulence, or strong downward airflows, if flying in

the vicinity of the Guadalupe Mountains. Pilots should be alert

for standing wave clouds or other evidence of mountain wave

activity.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.