High Wind Warning issued November 24 at 3:12AM CST until November 24 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 45 to 65 mph with gusts up to 75 to 85 mph
expected in the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. West winds 30
to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected in the Davis Mountains.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ to 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Motorists driving high
profile vehicles through Guadalupe Pass should exercise extreme
caution. Blowing dust may reduce visibility below a mile,
especially downwind of plowed fields and construction sites.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.