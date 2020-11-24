Wind Advisory issued November 24 at 5:11AM MST until November 24 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In far West Texas: Hudspeth and El Paso counties,

especially along and east of the Hueco Mountains. In New

Mexico: The Sacramento Mountains, portions of Otero county

including the Otero Mesa, Dona Ana county, and portions of

Luna county.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured

objects, and could also knock down tree limbs. Potentially

hazardous driving conditions will be present as well.

Additionally, these strong winds could create areas of blowing

dust.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Remain alert for changing

visibility while driving.