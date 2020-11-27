High Wind Warning issued November 27 at 11:19AM CST until November 27 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Motorists should exercise extreme caution while
driving in the high wind warning area. Be alert to sudden gusts
of wind that may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments