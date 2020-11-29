High Wind Warning issued November 29 at 1:54PM CST until November 30 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Motorists should exercise extreme caution while

driving in the high wind warning area. Be alert to sudden

gusts of wind that may cause you to lose control of your

vehicle.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.