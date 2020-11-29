High Wind Warning issued November 29 at 7:12AM CST until November 30 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Motorists should exercise extreme caution while
driving in the high wind warning area. Be alert to sudden gusts
of wind that may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.