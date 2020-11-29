Wind Advisory issued November 29 at 2:26PM MST until November 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Stronger wind gusts up to 55 mph will occur along

the western slopes of area mountains. Patchy blowing dust is

also possible.

* WHERE…Southern Dona Ana County in New Mexico, and portions

of El Paso and Hudspeth Counties in far west Texas.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the strongest winds to occur

generally between 7 PM Sunday evening and 3 AM Monday morning.

Locations along the west slopes of area mountains, including

west El Paso, east Las Cruces, and Hueco Tanks will see the

strongest gusts. Wind chill values will also be between 15 and

20 within the areas of highest winds.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects. Blowing

dust will also be possible and may impact travel. Dress appropriately for

cold wind chills and remember to protect pets from the cold.