Wind Advisory issued November 29 at 2:26PM MST until November 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Stronger wind gusts up to 55 mph will occur along
the western slopes of area mountains. Patchy blowing dust is
also possible.
* WHERE…Southern Dona Ana County in New Mexico, and portions
of El Paso and Hudspeth Counties in far west Texas.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the strongest winds to occur
generally between 7 PM Sunday evening and 3 AM Monday morning.
Locations along the west slopes of area mountains, including
west El Paso, east Las Cruces, and Hueco Tanks will see the
strongest gusts. Wind chill values will also be between 15 and
20 within the areas of highest winds.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects. Blowing
dust will also be possible and may impact travel. Dress appropriately for
cold wind chills and remember to protect pets from the cold.
