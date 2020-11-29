Wind Advisory issued November 29 at 2:39AM MST until November 30 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

Stronger wind gusts up to 55 mph will occur along the western

slopes of area mountains. Patchy blowing dust is also possible.

* WHERE…Southern Dona Ana County in New Mexico, and portions of

El Paso and Hudspeth Counties in far west Texas.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the strongest winds to occur

generally between 7 PM Sunday evening and 3 AM Monday morning.

Locations along the west slopes of area mountains, including

west El Paso, east Las Cruces, and Hueco Tanks will see the

strongest gusts. These winds will blow around unsecured objects,

and could also knock down tree limbs. Potentially hazardous

driving conditions will be present as well. Additionally, these

strong winds may create areas of blowing dust with reduced

visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects. Blowing

dust will also be possible and may impact travel.