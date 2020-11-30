High Wind Warning issued November 30 at 2:29AM CST until November 30 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.