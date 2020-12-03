Special Weather Statement issued December 3 at 9:21PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

A well developed upper low is forecast to be southwest of

Presidio Saturday morning with cold temperatures in place across

the Trans Pecos. Fairly widespread lift in association the low is

expected to result in the development of snow in parts of the

Chinati, Davis, and Glass Mountains. Recent model trends have

increased snowfall amounts, however there is still uncertainty

with respect to how much moisture will be available and with the

track of the low.

Listen for the latest forecast updates with the possibility of

winter weather on the horizon.