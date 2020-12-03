Special Weather Statement issued December 3 at 9:21PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
A well developed upper low is forecast to be southwest of
Presidio Saturday morning with cold temperatures in place across
the Trans Pecos. Fairly widespread lift in association the low is
expected to result in the development of snow in parts of the
Chinati, Davis, and Glass Mountains. Recent model trends have
increased snowfall amounts, however there is still uncertainty
with respect to how much moisture will be available and with the
track of the low.
Listen for the latest forecast updates with the possibility of
winter weather on the horizon.
