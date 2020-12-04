Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 1:45PM CST until December 5 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY FOR THE HIGHER TERRAIN OF WEST TEXAS…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Davis and Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountain Foothills,
Marfa Plateau, Reeves County Plains, and Central Brewster and
Pecos Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Some roads could become slick, especially secondary
roads and bridges and overpasses. Visibility may be reduced in
heavier snow bands.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-
9292.