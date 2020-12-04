Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 1:45PM CST until December 5 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT

TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY FOR THE HIGHER TERRAIN OF WEST TEXAS…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Davis and Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountain Foothills,

Marfa Plateau, Reeves County Plains, and Central Brewster and

Pecos Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Some roads could become slick, especially secondary

roads and bridges and overpasses. Visibility may be reduced in

heavier snow bands.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.