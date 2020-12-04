Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 4:48AM CST until December 5 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED OVERNIGHT INTO SATURDAY FOR THE

HIGHER TERRAIN OF WEST TEXAS…

* WHAT…Accumulating snow expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Pecos and Central Brewster Counties, Reeves County

Plains, Marfa Plateau and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Chinati

and Davis Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Some roads could become slick, especially secondary

roads and on overpasses. Visibility reduced in heavier snow

bands.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.