Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 4:48AM CST until December 5 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED OVERNIGHT INTO SATURDAY FOR THE
HIGHER TERRAIN OF WEST TEXAS…
* WHAT…Accumulating snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Pecos and Central Brewster Counties, Reeves County
Plains, Marfa Plateau and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Chinati
and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Some roads could become slick, especially secondary
roads and on overpasses. Visibility reduced in heavier snow
bands.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-
9292.
