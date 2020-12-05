Winter Weather Advisory issued December 5 at 3:49AM CST until December 5 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TODAY FOR LOCATIONS MAINLY ALONG AND

SOUTH OF I-10…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Marfa Plateau, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains

Foothills, Davis and Chinati Mountains, and Central Brewster

and Pecos Counties.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Some roads could become slick, especially secondary

roads and on overpasses. Visibility reduced in heavier snow

bands.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.