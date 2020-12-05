Winter Weather Advisory issued December 5 at 3:49AM CST until December 5 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TODAY FOR LOCATIONS MAINLY ALONG AND
SOUTH OF I-10…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Marfa Plateau, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains
Foothills, Davis and Chinati Mountains, and Central Brewster
and Pecos Counties.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Some roads could become slick, especially secondary
roads and on overpasses. Visibility reduced in heavier snow
bands.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-
9292.