High Wind Warning issued December 10 at 2:09PM CST until December 11 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Now until 8 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…High winds could make driving difficult for motorists
driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor
trailers. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
