High Wind Warning issued December 11 at 1:22PM CST until December 11 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west
winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 8 PM MST this evening.
For the High Wind Watch, from late Saturday night through
Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.