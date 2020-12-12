High Wind Warning issued December 12 at 2:04PM CST until December 13 at 4:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Tonight through mid Sunday morning winds will be out of

the west at 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.

Beginning around mid morning, winds will become northerly at 35

to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 3 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.