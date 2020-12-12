High Wind Warning issued December 12 at 3:45AM CST until December 13 at 4:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the first High Wind Warning, WEST winds 35 to 55 mph
with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the second High Wind
Warning, NORTHEAST winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…For the first High Wind Warning, from 11 PM this evening
to 9 AM MST Sunday. For the second High Wind Warning, from 10
AM to 3 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments