Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 2:04PM CST until December 13 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ to 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments