Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 2:13PM MST until December 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Across the Sacramento Mountains, but especially
ridgetops and eastern slopes.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The winds may combine with some light snow
around midnight which could cause some areas of blowing snow in
open areas and visibilities reduced to under a mile.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
