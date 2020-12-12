Skip to Content
Published 2:13 pm

Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 2:13PM MST until December 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Across the Sacramento Mountains, but especially
ridgetops and eastern slopes.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The winds may combine with some light snow
around midnight which could cause some areas of blowing snow in
open areas and visibilities reduced to under a mile.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

