Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 2:13PM MST until December 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Across the Sacramento Mountains, but especially

ridgetops and eastern slopes.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The winds may combine with some light snow

around midnight which could cause some areas of blowing snow in

open areas and visibilities reduced to under a mile.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.