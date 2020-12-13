High Wind Warning issued December 13 at 3:45AM CST until December 13 at 4:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph, becoming northeast before noon.
Gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.