Wind Advisory issued December 13 at 3:45AM CST until December 13 at 4:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Terrell County, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and
Marfa Plateau, and Chinati Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
